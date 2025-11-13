Regina Daniels replies her co-wife, who claimed she does drugs and sleeps with women

Regina Daniels has responded to her co-wife, Laila Charani, who last night released a statement on social media in which she made some allegations against Regina.

In her statement, Laila accused Regina of introducing her and other women in their husband’s house as well as Regina’s younger sister, Destiny, to hard drugs, She also accused Regina of sleeping with women. Read here.

Regina has now responded to Laila. The mum of two said dismissed Laila’s claim that it is unsafe to have children around her as she might expose them to bad habits such as drug abuse. She also stated that she doesn’t consider sleeping with same gender as a ‘’shameful act’. She asked how Laila so certain that she sleeps with women as well.

‘’Is she so certain because I slept with her too”

Regina also stated that Laila should know that if not for polygamy, her sons and Laila’s son cannot be in the same space because of the “atrocities he has been caught in the past committing.”

She concluded by asking her estranged husband, Ned, to protect her sons, who are in his custody, and not use them to weaken her.