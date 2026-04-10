Register your organisation before you can conduct country-wide town hall meetings, Zambia Police tell John Sangwa’s Movement for National Renewal

John Peter Sangwa, SC

@johnpetersangwa

PRESS STATEMENT

MNR BLOCKED FROM NATIONWIDE MOBILISATION AHEAD OF THE GENERAL ELECTION

Introduction

The Movement for National Renewal (MNR) informs the public that it has been prevented from proceeding with its nationwide programme of citizens’ Town Hall Consultations, which had been scheduled to take place across all ten provinces of the Republic of Zambia from 24th March 2026 to 30th April 2026.

This programme followed the Movement’s attainment of 1,000,000 supporters and its transition into a political party and formed part of a structured national process of citizen engagement and democratic participation.

Scope and Structure of the Programme

The Town Hall Consultation Programme was designed as a nationwide civic exercise covering all ten provinces.

For purposes of organisation and effective engagement, the country was structured into four

operational circuits:

(a) Southern Corridor: Lusaka, Southern and Western Provinces

(b) Northern Corridor: Eastern, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula Provinces

(c) Central Industrial Belt: Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces

(d) Central National Hub: Central Province and peri-urban districts of Lusaka Province

These arrangements were formally communicated to the Zambia Police Service in the Movement’s letter dated 16thMarch 2026.

The consultations were intended to:

(a) Engage citizens on governance, constitutionalism, and national development priorities;

(b) Gather views from communities across the Republic;

(c) Inform the preparation of a People’s Manifesto; and

(d) Facilitate nationwide mobilisation and organisational readiness for the forthcoming general elections.

Lawful Notification to the Police

By letter dated 16th March 2026, addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, the Movement formally notified the Zambia Police Service, pursuant to Section 5 of the Public Order Act, of its intention to conduct these consultations nationwide.

In that letter, the Movement expressly:

(a) Set out the purpose and structure of the consultations;

(b) Indicated the timeframe and nationwide scope;

(c) Drew attention to the constitutional protections under: Article 20 (freedom of expression); Article 21 (freedom of assembly and association); and Article 60 (dissemination of political programmes); and

(d) Confirmed its commitment to ensuring that all consultations would be conducted peacefully, lawfully, and in an orderly manner, in cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

Police Response

By letter dated 2nd April 2026, the Inspector-General of Police acknowledged receipt of the Movement’s notification.

However, in that letter, the Police indicated that they were unable to “clear” the programme on the sole ground that the Movement is not yet a registered organisation.

The Movement notes that, in that response:

(a) No concerns were raised regarding public order;

(b) No concerns were raised regarding safety;

(c) No concerns were raised regarding timing;

(d) No concerns were raised regarding the peaceful nature of the consultations.

Effect of the Police Decision

As a direct consequence of the position communicated in the letter of 2nd April 2026, the Movement has been unable to proceed with the nationwide Town Hall Consultation Programme.

This has effectively prevented:

(a) Citizen consultations across all provinces;

(b) Public engagement on national issues; and

(c) Lawful mobilisation in preparation for the general elections.

Why the Police Position Is Wrong in Law

The Movement considers the position taken in the Inspector-General’s letter of 2nd April 2026 to be without lawful basis for the following reasons.

(a) Notification is not authorisation

As reflected in the Movement’s letter of 16th March 2026, the consultations were notified in accordance with Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

The Act provides for notification, not prior approval. The conversion of this process into a system of “clearance” is not supported by law.

(b) The consultations were constitutionally protected

As set out in the Movement’s letter of 16thMarch 2026, the consultations constituted a lawful exercise of: Freedom of expression (Article 20); Freedom of assembly and association (Article 21); and formed part of the Movement’s role under Article 60 in disseminating political programmes of a national character.

(c) Registration is not a lawful ground for prohibition

The only reason stated in the Police letter of 2nd April 2026 was that the Movement is “not yet registered.”

The Movement observes that this ground was not accompanied by any concern relating to public order or safety; was not linked to any statutory limitation; and therefore, does not constitute a lawful basis for prohibiting peaceful public activity.

(d) Registration presupposes existence

A political organisation must exist before it can be registered. Registration is a regulatory process; it does not create the organisation itself. It follows that registration cannot lawfully be used to prevent a political movement from engaging in peaceful public activity.

(e) The Constitution protects political formation and participation

As noted in the Movement’s letter of 16th March 2026, the Constitution guarantees: Freedom of association under Article 21; and the role of political actors under Article 60. These provisions protect the formation, existence, and activities of political organisations independently of registration.

A Matter of National Importance

This matter raises a fundamental question: whether citizens and political actors can freely organise, engage the public, and participate in national affairs without prior approval from the State.

Current Position

The Movement for National Renewal is currently considering the matter and will determine its next course of action in due course.

Conclusion

The Movement for National Renewal reaffirms its commitment to:

(a) The rule of law;

(b) Democratic governance; and

(c) The peaceful participation of citizens in national affairs.

Supporting Documents

For completeness and transparency, the Movement has attached:

(a) The letter dated 16th March 2026 notifying the Zambia Police Service; and

(b) The response dated 2nd April 2026 from the Inspector-General of Police.

Issued at Lusaka this 9th day of April 2026

Movement for National Renewal (MNR)