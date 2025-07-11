GUEST ARTICLE: Registrar Cannot Cancel Title – Court

By Dickson Jere

It so happens – sometimes – that the Certificate of Title given to you may contain some errors omissions or mistakes. These may be misspelled names or plot number or indeed wrong plot size from the actual one on the ground. The law – Section 11 of Lands and Deeds Act – allows the Registrar at the Ministry of Lands to correct such mistakes. No big deal. And they have in the past corrected such errors without much ado.

But then, what about canceling the Certificate of Title if it was issued by mistake or error? Or indeed if two people were fighting over the same piece of land? Can the Registrar cancel the Title?

That was question before the Supreme Court in the case of Corpus Legal Practitioners v Mwanandani Holding Limited -SCZ Judgment No. 50 of 2014. A panel of three Judges opined thus:

“The Registrar of Lands and Deeds under section 11 does not empower him to determine disputes which have the effect of determining the rights of the parties to any land or to cancel a certificate of Title duly issued to the registered proprietor of the land to which it relates,” the Court said.

This position has been applied in many subsequent cases that the superior Courts have handled thus far on this subject matter.

The rationale is simple.

One person – Registrar or Commissioner of Lands – cannot sit in his office at the Ministry of Lands and start canceling Titles without the Court. The law envisages that only a Court of Law has powers to cancel Titles following a full hearing where all the contestants are heard.

And Title can only be cancelled on two reasons only. One if the Title was issued by fraud or secondly by mistake. In other words, Certificate of Title is conclusive ownership of land in Zambia and only the Court can take away such right.

“We further take the view that a person alleging fraud or any other impropriety with regard to the issuance of a Certificate of Title, must challenge the same through a Court action and prove the allegations of fraud or other impropriety, as the case maybe,” the Judges said.

So, the Registrar, can only cancel the Title based on Court Order after parties to the dispute have been heard by the Court and an Order given for cancellation. It is a good safeguard to property rights and land ownership.

