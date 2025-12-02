REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES IMPLORED TO DEREGISTER PF



By Constance Shilengwe



MINERS and Ex-Miners for HH 2026, in collaboration with the Miners Welfare and Empowerment , have appealed to the Registrar of Societies to consider deregistering the Patriotic Front as a political party.





In a statement issued to RoanFM, Miners and Ex-Miners for HH 2026 Executive Director Thomas Mpashi said the PF poses a serious threat to national democracy and peace through what he described as “destabilising political conduct.”





Mr. Mpashi said the two organisations are concerned with the manner in which the PF has continued to engage in politics.





He added that the appeal to the Registrar of Societies is aimed at safeguarding national unity and ensuring that political players operate within the confines of the law and in the interest of citizens.



RoanFM Newsroom