REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES RESPONDS TO JOHN SANGWA’S 48-HOUR ULTIMATUM

Acting Registrar of Societies Jason Mwambazi has responded to
Movement for National Renewal leader John Sangwa’s 24-hour
ultimatum saying he has not submitted an application to
register his political party.
Apperantly, the Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary
Dickson Matembo chips in saying Sangwa attempted to register
the party using only a Republican Constitution, without
following the prescribed procedures which include submitting an
online application and reserving a party name.
Sangwa recently gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the Registrar of
Societies to withdraw the “unconstitutional requirements” and
have his political party registered.
He said the movement would take the necessary legal steps to
enforce compliance with the Constitution.
But responding to that in an interview, Wednesday, Mwambazi
said Sangwa claimed that the requirements needed for his party
to be registered were repressive.
The John Sangwa led Movement for National Renewal (MNR) has
formally raised serious constitutional
concerns regarding the requirements imposed by the Registrar of
Societies in relation to its application for registration
submitted on 23 March 2026.
This follows the recent judgment of the Constitutional Court
delivered on 2 April 2026 in The Legal Resources Foundation
Limited v The Attorney General (2025/CCZ/0020), in which the
Court directed that the Societies Act must be read and applied
in conformity with Article 60 of the Constitution.
Despite this binding directive, the Registrar has continued to
impose a series of requirements on MNR that include:
(a) Police clearance and fingerprint certification of office
bearers;
Approval and endorsement from the Zambia Police Service and
local authorities;
(c) Recommendation and symbol approval from the Electoral
Commission of Zambia;
(d) Detailed vetting of leadership, including curriculum vitae
and traceable references.
MNR contends that these requirements collectively amount to a
multi-layered system of prior State approval, effectively
transforming a registration process into a licensing regime.
Such a regime, the Movement submits, has no constitutional
basis, is neither reasonable nor proportionate, and constitutes
an unjustified interference with the right of citizens to
freely form and participate in political organisations.
The Movement further notes that the continued insistence on
these requirements is inconsistent with the binding directive
of the Constitutional Court, and therefore represents a failure
by a State organ to comply with the Constitution.
Threat to Democratic Participation
The urgency of the matter is heightened by the forthcoming
general elections, with candidate nominations scheduled between
18 and 22 May 2026.
Unless the application is determined promptly, MNR will be
effectively excluded from participating in the electoral
process.
In addition, the uncertainty surrounding the registration
process has already impaired the Movement’s ability to:
(a) Mobilise supporters;
(b) Organise its structures; and
(c) Raise funds through voluntary public contributions.
This situation places MNR at a serious and unjust disadvantage
in the democratic process.
MNR’s Demands
MNR has formally called on the Registrar of Societies to:
a)Withdraw the unconstitutional requirements immediately;
(b) Reconsider the application in light of the Constitutional
Court judgment
c) Apply the Societies Act strictly in conformity with Article
60; and
d)Proceed to determine the application without imposing
extraneous conditions.
The Movement has given the Registrar 48 hours to comply and
communicate a decision.
Next Steps
MNR has made it clear that, in the event of non-compliance, it
will take all necessary legal steps to enforce compliance with
the Constitution and the authority of the Constitutional Court.
This may include proceedings to ensure adherence to the Court’s
directive and to safeguard constitutional rights.
Commitment to Constitutional Democracy
It was rather shortsighted for Mr. Sangwa to leave the registration of his MNR so late. It should have anticipated possible hitches and left room for his beloved legal gymnastics.
Anyway, it is not right for the Registrar of Societies to bring in extraneous requirements to the process. We should go by what the law requires only.
What does the law requires? Why should the Registrar give Sangwa’s registration of his Party priority?