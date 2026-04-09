REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES RESPONDS TO JOHN SANGWA’S 48-HOUR ULTIMATUM

Acting Registrar of Societies Jason Mwambazi has responded to

Movement for National Renewal leader John Sangwa’s 24-hour

ultimatum saying he has not submitted an application to

register his political party.

Apperantly, the Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary

Dickson Matembo chips in saying Sangwa attempted to register

the party using only a Republican Constitution, without

following the prescribed procedures which include submitting an

online application and reserving a party name.

Sangwa recently gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the Registrar of

Societies to withdraw the “unconstitutional requirements” and

have his political party registered.

He said the movement would take the necessary legal steps to

enforce compliance with the Constitution.

But responding to that in an interview, Wednesday, Mwambazi

said Sangwa claimed that the requirements needed for his party

to be registered were repressive.

The John Sangwa led Movement for National Renewal (MNR) has

formally raised serious constitutional

concerns regarding the requirements imposed by the Registrar of

Societies in relation to its application for registration

submitted on 23 March 2026.

This follows the recent judgment of the Constitutional Court

delivered on 2 April 2026 in The Legal Resources Foundation

Limited v The Attorney General (2025/CCZ/0020), in which the

Court directed that the Societies Act must be read and applied

in conformity with Article 60 of the Constitution.

Despite this binding directive, the Registrar has continued to

impose a series of requirements on MNR that include:

(a) Police clearance and fingerprint certification of office

bearers;

Approval and endorsement from the Zambia Police Service and

local authorities;

(c) Recommendation and symbol approval from the Electoral

Commission of Zambia;

(d) Detailed vetting of leadership, including curriculum vitae

and traceable references.

MNR contends that these requirements collectively amount to a

multi-layered system of prior State approval, effectively

transforming a registration process into a licensing regime.

Such a regime, the Movement submits, has no constitutional

basis, is neither reasonable nor proportionate, and constitutes

an unjustified interference with the right of citizens to

freely form and participate in political organisations.

The Movement further notes that the continued insistence on

these requirements is inconsistent with the binding directive

of the Constitutional Court, and therefore represents a failure

by a State organ to comply with the Constitution.

Threat to Democratic Participation

The urgency of the matter is heightened by the forthcoming

general elections, with candidate nominations scheduled between

18 and 22 May 2026.

Unless the application is determined promptly, MNR will be

effectively excluded from participating in the electoral

process.

In addition, the uncertainty surrounding the registration

process has already impaired the Movement’s ability to:

(a) Mobilise supporters;

(b) Organise its structures; and

(c) Raise funds through voluntary public contributions.

This situation places MNR at a serious and unjust disadvantage

in the democratic process.

MNR’s Demands

MNR has formally called on the Registrar of Societies to:

a)Withdraw the unconstitutional requirements immediately;

(b) Reconsider the application in light of the Constitutional

Court judgment

c) Apply the Societies Act strictly in conformity with Article

60; and

d)Proceed to determine the application without imposing

extraneous conditions.

The Movement has given the Registrar 48 hours to comply and

communicate a decision.

Next Steps

MNR has made it clear that, in the event of non-compliance, it

will take all necessary legal steps to enforce compliance with

the Constitution and the authority of the Constitutional Court.

This may include proceedings to ensure adherence to the Court’s

directive and to safeguard constitutional rights.

Commitment to Constitutional Democracy