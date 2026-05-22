Registrar of Societies says a man identified as Prince amended PeP records from an Internet Cafe

RoS says a man identified as Prince amended the records from an Internet Cafe in Town





“Two material, unauthorized changes were made to the party’s records. The first was that the Party was re-categorized as a church organization whose principal activities were designated as “”Ministry and Preaching as per copy of printout dated 8th May 2026 annexed hereto as Annexure A.”



“This means that the Party can no longer undertake any political activities, including filing in a Presidential Nomination, or indeed any election nomination, for that matter.

The second change was with regard to office bearers. The position of Secretary General was reallocated to two new office bearers, without any authority from the Party and without any supporting document such as a letter from the party or a resolution of an Annual General Meeting or General Conference.”





These alterations to the Party’s record were discovered during the filing in process of our Presidential Nomination, at Mulungushi International Conference Center on Wednesday morning, 20th May 2026.





Upon this discovery, we decided tO immediately visit the office

of Registrar of Societies, so SO that all unauthorized changes can be reversed. We found the Acting Chief Registrar of Socicties, Mr. Jason Mwambazi in his office, in the company of his Senior Registrar in charge of political parties, by the name of Mr. Harold Chiinda.”





“We challenged the Acting Chief Registrar to to provide us with supporting documents, on the basis of which he made the changes to our party records. He requested that we give him hours for him to to scrutinize our file, and so so we left at around 12:30hrs and we told him that we shall be back at 14hrs.”





“When we returned to the office of the Acting Chief Registrar of Societies at 14hrs, he told us that our file shows that the changes to our Party records were made from an Internet Café, by an unknown person called Prince Care.

We asked Mr. Jason Mwambazi whether

the Government computer systems had been hacked, to which he replied in the negative.”