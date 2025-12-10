REGULATE OR FALL BEHIND: AMERICA’S AI DILEMMA IN THE GLOBAL TECH RACE

Artificial intelligence will define the 21st century, economically, militarily, culturally.

And right now, the U.S. and its allies are at a crossroads.

Michael Kratsios is right to sound the alarm: if innovation is smothered under sweeping, one-size-fits-all regulation, the West will fall behind, not just in productivity, but in global power.

While the U.S. wrestles with how to regulate AI, China is surging ahead with state-backed R&D, lightning-fast deployment, and an AI strategy deeply integrated into its military and industrial policy.

The West can’t out-regulate Beijing. We have to out-innovate it.

That means building a “trusted AI ecosystem”, one with smart, sector-specific guardrails that protect the public but don’t kill the very innovation we’re trying to harness.

The AI revolution is not just about apps or chatbots. It’s about national security, economic competitiveness, and the future of freedom in a world increasingly shaped by algorithms.

Kill innovation with bureaucracy now, and watch China write the rules of the future.

Source: Fox News

Media: ICTworks