Reject Electoral Bill-Zimba



…constitutional lawyer warns reforms threaten democracy…

By EMV Reporter



Constitutional lawyer Jonas Zimba has called for the rejection or urgent refinement of the proposed Electoral Process Amendment Bill, 2026, describing it as ill-timed and potentially harmful to Zambia’s democratic progress.





Mr Zimba said the proposed legislation risked undermining democratic gains by introducing provisions that could exclude other political players and tilt the electoral playing field in favour of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





“The proposed law is firstly ill timed, not properly thought through and mainly has mathematical precision which seeks to exclude other political players. The proposed law is not well meant for the progress of democracy… There is only one course, this law must be rejected and or refined with extensive consultation with stakeholder involvement so as to save the democracy that this nation fought for fervently,” he said.





In a detailed commentary released yesterday, Mr Zimba said the Bill introduces contentious provisions, including the suspension of political parties or candidates, which he could be abused to limit participation rather than correct electoral breaches.





He expressed concern over the introduction of adoption certificate requirements and warned that such provisions could be manipulated to create confusion within political parties and ultimately bar candidates from contesting elections.





Mr Zimba also questions the timing of the amendments, and noted that changes to electoral laws close to elections often raised suspicion and may be used to influence outcomes.

He cites concerns that the proposed law gives excessive discretionary powers to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in determining inspection periods for the voters’ register and handling party lists under proportional representation.





He warns that linking proportional representation to presidential participation could disadvantage opposition parties and independent candidates, potentially allowing the ruling party to dominate Parliament.





Mr Zimba also criticised the reduction of the period for correcting voter details from 90 days to 14 days.

He said such a move failed to take into account Zambia’s rural population and literacy levels.





Mr Zimba urged Government to stop the current process and instead engage in wide consultations with stakeholders, including civil society and opposition political parties, before proceeding with any amendments.