REJECT VIOLENCE, REJECT INSULTS, UKA DEMANDS FROM ZAMBIANS

STATEMENT AGAINST POLITICAL VIOLENCE BY THE UKA COUNCIL OF SECRETARIES GENERAL

ZAMBIA STAND UP FOR PEACE AND RESPECTFUL DISCOURSE

Friday, 31st May, 2024

The UKA Council of Secretaries General (CSG), would like to appeal to all political leaders and the general public at large to stand together to condemn all acts of political violence and verbal abuse targeted at political leaders mainly in the opposition, including former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Zambia’s history is rich with peaceful transitions of power and strong democratic ideals. Let’s recommit ourselves to those values!

We, the people of Zambia, must reject all forms of political violence and verbal abuse. This includes attacks on the former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his family, opposition leaders, and their supporters. Violence and insults tear our nation apart and stifle healthy political discourse.

As the UKA Council of Secretaries General, we strongly condemn all acts of political violence and verbal abuse, whether directed at the former president, opposition parties, or any citizen. These tactics have no place in a healthy democracy. We particularly urge our youths not allow themselves to be used to commit violent acts.

Disagreements are inevitable, but they should be addressed through respectful dialogue, not intimidation or threats. A strong democracy thrives on the open exchange of ideas, not the silencing of opposition and insults.

We urge all Zambians to reject violence as violence only breeds further violence. Let’s choose peace and unity. Let us practice respectful dialogue engaging with those who hold different views in a constructive manner. We need to focus on finding common ground. We are all Zambians, regardless of political affiliation. Violence divides us and hinders national progress.

As Zambians we also need to hold leaders accountable and demand that politicians lead by example, promoting civility and respect for the rule of law on both sides of the divide. Whether in the ruling party or in opposition we are ALL Zambians and have the right to live in peace, love and harmony with one another especially that we are a Christian Nation under the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob.

The Rule of Law should be upheld for everyone, regardless of political standing. We must strongly advocate for a fair justice system.

Therefore, we appeal especially to the political leaders and the Nation at large to engage in respectful dialogue, focusing on issues, not personalities. To be tolerant and respect the right of others to hold different views. And finally, to find non-violent actions to express dissent peacefully through protests, marches and at the ballot during an election.

To all political party leaders, we urge you to speak out against violence and promote respectful interaction denouncing violence and insults within your party ranks. Please desist from using the youths to carry out heinous acts of violence at your instruction. It is our responsibility as leaders to guide these young people on how to uphold our national values of peace, love and unity.

Together, let’s build a Zambia where everyone feels safe to express their opinions and participate in the political process. Let’s work towards a future where our differences are a source of strength, not division.

Therefore, we the UKA Council of Secretaries General urge everyone to:

Reject calls for violence, no matter the source. Engage in respectful conversations, even with those we disagree with. Hold our leaders accountable for their words and actions.

Finally, we, the people of Zambia, must collectively reject political violence and verbal abuse. These tactics have no place in our democracy.

Together, we can build a stronger Zambia where everyone feels safe to express their opinions and participate in the democratic process.

FOR/ON BEHALF OF UKA COUNCIL OF SECRETARIES GENERAL:

Hon Lucky Mulusa

UKA Secretary General

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA