Rejecting Division: Uniting in Support of Hon. Robert Kalimi’s Healing Process

By Mandy Thelma Kasonde Kabanga Mutale

As someone who traces my roots back to Mungwi Kayambi Mission within Malole constituency, I want to share my heartfelt support for Chief Makasa’s recent statement regarding Hon. Robert Kalimi’s recovery. Chief Makasa’s words carry weight because of his deep connection to our community and his genuine concern for its well-being.

In times of difficulty, Chief Makasa’s leadership stands out as a source of wisdom and guidance. His call for us to come together and support Hon. Kalimi during his recovery period is a reflection of his caring nature and his belief in the strength of our community.

With Chief Makasa’s endorsement of Hon. Kalimi’s progress, the residents of Malole constituency, should stand united and show support. Let’s put aside any differences we may have and work together to ensure Hon. Kalimi makes a full recovery and that our constituency continues to grow and thrive.

As a concerned member of our community, I strongly condemn the calls being made to the Speaker of the National Assembly to declare Hon. Robert Kalimi’s seat vacant. Such actions are not only insensitive but also disregard the significant progress Hon. Kalimi has made in his recovery journey.

It is disappointing to witness individuals or groups prioritize political agendas over basic human decency and compassion. Hon. Kalimi’s near-fatal accident was a tragic event, and it is both unfair and unjust to exploit his medical condition for political gain.

Instead of fueling division and discord, we should be rallying behind Hon. Kalimi and supporting him in his recovery process. Let us focus on extending empathy and solidarity to him and his family during this challenging time, rather than engaging in opportunistic maneuvers that serve no constructive purpose.

What happened to us? Zambia was known for only good people who despite their differences in times of crisis they will stand together in one accord? We can still be that people by refraining from further politicizing Hon. Kalimi’s health situation and to demonstrate respect and empathy towards him and his family. It is imperative that we uphold the principles of decency and humanity in our actions and interactions, especially during moments of adversity.

We are a good people and surely despite everyone we can still be good!

In bemba we say “ichili pamunobe lelo mailo chili pali iwee”

For a year I watched my late father struggle in his health after a simple accident at the mine! Many expected him to be retired on health grounds but even his Boss’ then at Mopani didn’t agree instead they gave him chance and his recovered fully and went back to Work and after many years he reached the normal retirement.

Look at where he is coming from and thank God for the tremendous progress he has made so far. Give Hon. Kalimi a break he is getting better and will be back soon.

God has continued to shame you by proving to some of you stone hearted people that what he cannot do does not exist!