RELEASE JASON MWANZA-  Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

ON THE ARREST OF JASON MWANZA:



By Rev Chilekwa Mulenga



Disclaimer:

We have no personal relationship with Jason Mwanza and have never met him but find his arrest today an injustice and annoyance.

No Zambian citizen should be arrested for exercising their right to protest within the confines of the law.



We write to call upon H.E the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema to take interest in the arrest of a youth activist Jason Mwanza a Zambian citizen who was picked by the Police from the freedom statue in Lusaka today where he staged a lone protest having notified the police.



The arrest of Jason Mwanza confirms the injustice happening under the watch of H.E President Hichilema. It’s your duty Mr President to ensure that the Zambia Police who act in your “name” does the right thing and learn to respect the rights of all citizens. Mr President you promised that your administration would respect human rights. Jason Mwanza has not committed any crime for the Police to detain or arrest him today. May God touch your heart tonight Mr President.



On the 24th of August, 2021 during your inauguration Mr President you promised as follows;

“We said Bally and team will fix our economy, but we will do more than that. We will grow our economy so we can lift more people out of poverty than ever before. We will promote unity in diversity and ensure respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms for all. We will restore the rule of law, general order in our public places and communities, and return our country back to normalcy,” President Hichilema told a packed National Heroes Stadium.



Jason Mwanza must be released within 48 hours or be taken before a court of competent jurisdiction. This nonsense by some within the Zambia Police to intimidate citizens with dissenting view should be kept in check or may continue compromising the freedoms of citizens. Some actions taken by the Police in recent past has continued to dent the image of President Hichilema who promised to respect rights of all citizens.



RELEASE JASON MWANZA.



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.