RELEASE THE ELECTORAL DELIMITATION REPORT- Given Mutinta

By Given Mutinta

RELEASE THE ELECTORAL DELIMITATION REPORT



President Hakainde Hichilema is aggressively advancing a divisive Bill 7 that could potentially to cause anarchy. Among other provisions, it seeks to establish 55 new constituencies, purportedly to address disparities resulting from population growth.





But people are apprehensive because he does not want to release the underlying delimitation report that shows the current population numbers for each constituency. This data would help people understand why the proposed redrawing of boundaries is being made.





This hesitance is one of the reasons people are saying the delimitation exercise is a political ploy, strategically deployed to entrench President Hichilema’s hegemony rather than to ensure equity based on the current demographic reality.





The lack of transparency in this process is not only a serious issue for good governance; it is also damaging to the integrity of democracy.





If there is nothing clandestine about the creation of 55 new seats, the delimitation report for the creation of those seats must be made public.



Citizens want to see the delimitation report as the evidence base, outlining which areas are overpopulated and thus warrant division.





President Hichilema’s failure to make this data available to the public fuels suspicions that his government is doctoring population statistics and the delimitation effort is politically motivated rather than population-driven.





He is afraid to release the delimitation report, most likely because constituencies in opposition strongholds with demonstrably high population density have been overlooked in favour of areas in UPND strongholds with slower population growth, confirming that the delimitation process is intended to cement President Hichilema and his party’s hegemony.





Let him release the report for civil society organizations, opposition parties, and citizens to verify whether the delimitation truly aims for equity or for electoral advantage.





As a result of diminished trust in President Hichilema due to perceptions of lying, citizens are concerned that President Hichilema will use the creation of 55 new seats to disproportionately benefit his regional strongholds by drawing boundaries that concentrate opposition voters in fewer, larger constituencies while spreading ruling party supporters across multiple, smaller, winnable constituencies.





Based on the reluctance to publish the report, it is plausible that the data indicates that regions already regarded as strongholds of the ruling party are not the most densely populated but are nonetheless targeted for delimitation, raising concerns of potential political gerrymandering.





Without the delimitation report, how can citizens verify that the demographic metric is being applied uniformly or that delimitation favours constituencies with high population densities to promote equity rather than merely reinforcing President Hichilema’s political dominance?





If President Hichilema insists on creating new constituencies based on population size yet appears hesitant to provide population distribution statistics, it suggests an intentional withholding of information that could show partisan objectives, which is one of the reasons Bill 7 should be rejected.





The legitimacy of the 55 new seats hinges entirely on correcting existing imbalances not creating new politically advantageous for the ruling party.





If he was transparent to release the delimitation report, the process would have allowed for public debate on the methodology: focusing purely on raw population numbers, or whether factors like geographical size, community cohesion, and infrastructure accessibility also play a role?





Without the delimitation report, the public is forced to conclude that the process is designed by President Hichilema for his own political gain, undermining democracy.





The successful integration of Bill 7 into Zambian law requires more than legislative approval; it demands public confidence. President Hichilema’s administration must understand that withholding the delimitation report, which details population metrics and proposed boundary changes, severely jeopardizes this confidence. Transparency in electoral boundaries is crucial for upholding democratic fairness.