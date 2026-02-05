“RELEASE THE VERDICT OR FACE THE STREETS!” MALEMA WARNS AS PHALAPHALA ROW BOILS OVER

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the Constitutional Court for what he calls an unacceptable delay in delivering judgment on the explosive Phalaphala case, branding it a matter of national urgency.

Malema accused the country’s highest court of dragging its feet while the nation waits for answers, warning that patience has run out. He announced that the EFF will take to the streets every month until the long-awaited ruling is finally released.

In a fiery attack, Malema also took aim at civil society organisations and political parties, accusing them of cowardice and silence in the face of what he described as a constitutional crisis. He said their failure to act has allowed the delay to continue unchecked.

The EFF leader insisted the matter must be pursued through legal channels but made it clear that public pressure will not ease. His message was blunt: the court must act or the protests will keep coming.