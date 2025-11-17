Remain virgins, marriage won’t work if you have s£x before union – Bishop Imakando





DURING a couples’ conference at Bread of Life Church International, Overseer Bishop Joe Imakando urged young people to uphold purity, stressing that they should remain virgins and marry virgins.





Speaking from years of counselling experience, he said relationships built on lust or s£x before marriage struggle with respect and trust, making it difficult for such unions to last.





Bishop Imakando also addressed the subject of submission in marriage, arguing that many homes struggle because husbands fail to show consistent love, and that 99.9 percent of the reasons women fail to submit is because their husbands don’t love them.



