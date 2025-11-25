Remarks from Hichilema that Zambians hate him  are deeply troubling and unbefitting of a Head of State- Antonio Mwanza

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza weites

KAUNDA WAS RIGHT



The continued remarks by President Hakainde SAMMY Hichilema alleging that Zambians “hate him,” and that the Church, civic bodies, and citizens who oppose Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 are driven by “venom” and “hatred,” are deeply troubling and unbefitting of a Head of State. Such inflammatory language is not only unnecessary—it is dangerous to our unity as a nation.





It is alarming that President Hichilema has chosen to characterise every form of criticism, disagreement, or civic objection as “hatred for where he was born.” This repeated narrative of victimhood is creating regional undertones and sowing divisions that Zambia cannot afford. Leaders do not fan flames of hostility; they extinguish them.





Zambia’s founding father, the late Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, warned that Mr Hichilema would “divide the country”. Today, those words ring louder than ever.





President Hichilema’s claim that protesters will be met by “counter groups”—widely interpreted as UPND party cadres—undermines the very democratic principles he pledged to uphold. Demonstrations are a constitutional right in the Republic of Zambia. Citizens do not need permission from the ruling party to exercise freedoms that are guaranteed by the Constitution. Threats of counter-action not only intimidate the public but also contradict the President’s declared willingness to “dialogue” with organisations such as the Oasis Forum. One cannot speak of dialogue while simultaneously encouraging a confrontational atmosphere on the streets.





This contradiction is alarming. On one hand, President Hichilema asserts openness to consultation; on the other, he implicitly encourages groups aligned to his party to “overpower” citizens who lawfully choose to protest. Such statements erode public trust and put national security at risk.





As President of the Republic, Mr. Hichilema must rise above partisan emotions and personal sensitivities. He is answerable to the people of Zambia. Criticism is not hatred; it is a normal and necessary ingredient of democratic governance. Every leader, regardless of background or origin, must learn to embrace scrutiny, accommodate differing views, and resist the temptation to label dissent as hostility.





We urge President Hichilema to abandon the rhetoric of persecution and victimhood, and to focus instead on building national cohesion. Zambia has enjoyed decades of peace precisely because leaders—regardless of political differences—placed unity above personal sentiment.



Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

President

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

25 -11 – 25