Remember that Copperbelt & Lsk are the two determining factors to either keep or change the govt- IP

Comrades!

Remember that Copperbelt & Lsk are the two determining factors to either keep or change the govt.





It’s been like that always. These two urban Provinces are crucial in Zambian Politics, meaning if an opposition political party doesn’t get accepted by Lsk and Copperbelt voters forget about forming govt.





The same goes the other way. If the ruling Party desires to return power it must be able to convince the said two Provinces as a matter of priority while the votes from the rest of the Provinces becomes an addition. Failure to which forget.





When you check the history you realize that it took Micheal Sata and PF to get hold of Lusaka and Copperbelt in terms of securing Members of Parliament for in order for him to form govt in 2011 and yet he had been performing well in other Provinces all along.





Fast forward in 2021 President HH and the UPND ensured they got hold of the two Provinces by winning a good number of seats at Parliamentary level and that is when they formed govt. This is despite the fact that the President HH and the UPND were performing very well in other Provinces along.





I repeat, Luskala and Copperbelt Provinces defines the future of Zambia therefore, don’t mess up with them.

Journalist, Broadcaster & Pan- Africanist