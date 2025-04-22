REMEMBERING THE LEGENDARY DENNIS PHILLIP LIWEWE



…..11 Years On – A Voice That Still Echoes



Eleven years may have passed, but the voice of DENNIS PHILLIP #LIWEWE continues to resonate in the hearts of football fans across Zambia and beyond.



A true icon of sports commentary, his eloquence, passion, and unique storytelling turned matches into unforgettable moments.



DENNIS LIWEWE was more than a commentator—he was the heartbeat of Zambian football. His words painted pictures on radio waves, his voice carried the dreams of a nation, and his legacy lives on every time the ball rolls onto the pitch.



From local derbies to continental battles, LIWEWE’s commentary immortalized generations of football and became the soundtrack of Zambian sport. His impact is timeless, his contribution immeasurable.



Today, we pause to honour a man who gave football a voice, and whose voice gave it soul.



How do you remember him? Share your memories.



CREDIT: ZNBC