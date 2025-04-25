REMINDING SOMEONE OF THEIR LIES CANNOT BE A CRIME – EDWIN LIFWEKELO

REMINDING SOMEONE OF THEIR LIES CANNOT BE A CRIME



The UPND government must not be allergic to criticism but must be able to introspect and listen to different views when it comes to governance matters.



Since Zambians have chosen democracy as a form of government, they must be ready to appreciate and demonstrate democratic tenets.



So far the route taken by the UPND government to devote their precious time playing blame games against the opposition PF is retrogressive and a sheer waste of time.



What is certain is that the UPND government has been in office for almost four years now and things on the ground still look uncertain as the promised good life for Zambians remain far fetched.



Apart from the rumours of zambia being the best performing economy in Africa which has no effect on the citizens, there is nothing which the New dawn administration can point a finger at that has elevated lives of Zambians.



We only hear of the chaotic CDF programs, the so called free education which without doubt has compromised the quality of education and the so called Recruitment of Nurses and Teachers which was made possible because of the PF developmental programs that put in place, Hospitals, Clinics, Police Posts, Stations and Houses for both Army and Zambia Police Service





The massive infrastructure programs undertaken by the former regime made it possible for the UPND government to employ nurses and teachers.



Government has a responsibility to accommodate and tolerate divergent views instead of gagging citizens using draconian laws such as Seditious Practices, Proceeds of crime and hate Speeches and now cyber laws.



The UPND government are dragging civilisation 20 years backwards and instead of promoting and accelerating development, they are now making it hard for our citizens to be economically independent making them more poorer and poorer.



Every democratically elected government needs a responsible and serious opposition to ensure they are held accountable to the people who elected them into office.



Democracy recognises and accomodates different opinions.



To ceaselessly heap blame on PF for whatever is going wrong in the nation is being irresponsible on the part of government.



It is only fair that government concentrates its efforts in addressing the high cost of living, high cost of doing business, high rentals, costly electricity and fuel, the list is endless.



Democracy without accountability is illusory because social contracts made through campaign promises are being ignored with impunity as the electorates remain languishing in poverty and squalor.



Government must stop being vindictive by persecuting opposition leaders who are critical of its leadership.



Government must instead strive to regain its lost confidence of the majority poverty stricken citizens who had hope and confidence in the failed new dawn administration.



People have now realized that they were better off under the PF administration.



We are all yearning to bring civility to our Politics in Zambia without doubt but we recognize that poverty levels among the majority Zambians in our communities has escalated to unprecedented levels.



We are all now certain that UPND had no plan for Zambians to alleviate poverty and address the high cost of living for our people other than themselves.

This the reason they are coming up with all sorts of draconian laws and ambiguous electoral reforms to de- franchise and intimidate Zambians.



Let us remain resilient and focused, it gets dark before dawn and Power belongs to the people.



To our opposition leadership, we are a mighty force, we may differ and have different views, it’s normal but let’s practice politics of purpose what unites us far outweighs our differences.



There is no need for disunity now and to throw the Newly born baby into hot water. I think we can do much better.



EDWIN LIFWEKELO

MEDIA DIRECTOR

PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY.

25/04/ 2025.