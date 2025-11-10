REMOVE HH WITH VOTES NOT STONES… the stoning of Hichilema in Chingola must be condemned by all Zambians – DAVIES MWILA

REMOVE HH WITH VOTES NOT STONES – DAVIES

… the stoning of Hichilema in Chingola must be condemned by all Zambians





The stoning of President Hakainde Hichilema by Chingola residents must be condemned in the strongest terms by all Zambians, says former PF secretary general Davies Mwila.





And Mwila said he has finally decided to back Brian Mundubile ahead of his fellow PF presidential competitor Brian Mudolo to take over as the PF’s president.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday on the stoning incidence of President Hichilema by Chingola residents on Saturday, Mwila said the country had other presidents like Edgar Lungu and Rupiah Banda who eventually lost power, but were never

https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/remove-hh-with-votes-not-stones-davies-the-stoning-of-hichilema-in-chingola-must-be-condemned-by-all-zambians/