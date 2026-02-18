Remove Makandiwa’s ‘daughter’ from my case, Magaya pleads with court



HARARE — Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya is pleading with the court to remove top prosecutor Tendayi Shonhayi from his case, accusing her of targeting him while allegedly acting in the interests of the United Family International Church (UFIC), led by Emmanuel Makandiwa, whom he described as a rival.





Through his lawyers, Magaya submitted a letter in court accusing Shonhayi of bias and a conflict of interest.





The rape-accused Magaya also alleged that the top prosecutor was acting emotionally and doing the bidding of her “father”.





“Our client instructs, and has it on good authority, that Ms Tendayi Shonhayi is a member of a rival church known as United Family International Church (UFIC), which is considered by our client to be a rival to PHD Ministries, as well as to Magaya himself.





“It is our client’s considered view that Ms Tendayi Shonhayi is on a mission of her own to persecute him on the basis that she wants to destroy our client’s church for the benefit of UFIC, which is a competing church.”





The National Prosecuting Authority has not responded.