Removing enriched uranium from Iran will be a ‘long and difficult’ process-Trump

US President Donald Trump has made a post to Truth Social, addressing the recovery of enriched uranium from Iran.

“Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran. Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process,” the president wrote.

Operation Midnight Hammer is the codename for an operation carried out by the US last June, and saw 125 US military aircraft target three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

He went on: “Fake News CNN, and other corrupt Media Networks and Platforms, fail to give our great aviators the credit they deserve – Always trying to demean and belittle – LOSERS!!!”