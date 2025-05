RENAMING CEREMONY TO HONOR LATE NAMIBIAN PRESIDENTS





A ceremony is forthcoming for the renaming of two roads in Lusaka, in honour of two late Nambian Presidents. Sadzu road will be renamed in honor of Dr. Nujoma and Kasama road in honor of the Dr. Hage Geingbo.



LCC