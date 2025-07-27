Renewed hope as police revisit scene of Joshlin Smith’s disappearance





Western Cape police have stepped up their investigation into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith, launching a renewed operation in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on Friday afternoon.





Officers from various units, including the K9 and forensic teams, descended on the area in what authorities described as a targeted operation aimed at uncovering new leads in the high-profile case.





Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed the increased activity, saying the operation forms part of an “ongoing and active investigation.”





Joshlin vanished in February 2024 from her home in Diazville, sparking widespread national attention and months of intense searching. While several people were convicted in connection with her disappearance earlier this year, including her mother, the child has not yet been found.





Police have called on the public to come forward with any information that could assist in locating Joshlin, reaffirming their commitment to finding her. The community of Saldanha Bay continues to hold out hope, with renewed police action bringing fresh attention to a case that has gripped the country for over a year.