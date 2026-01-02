Report PF aspirants dishing out money to Law Enforcement Agencies, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba challenges Kambwili

‎

‎

‎Report PF aspirants dishing out money to LEAs, Mwamba challenges CK

‎… than scandalising PF and its leadership

‎PF chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba has challenged the party’s presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili to report to the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) if he has evidence of party candidates dishing out illicit acquired funds to the party structures.



‎

‎Kambwili, in a recent interview with Daily Revelation, wondered where some PF presidential aspirants were getting money from as they had too much of it when everybody in the country was complaining about lack of money.



‎

‎He said he was still trying to find answers over the source of the money some PF presidential aspirants were spending in the campaigns.



‎

‎Kambwili said he still had not gotten answers in that regard from the time he made revelations that some candidates were leaving K25,000s, K30,000s and K40,000s in structures they were visiting, and wondering how much they had spent in a country which currently had 156 constituencies.



‎

‎But Mwamba in an interview with Daily Revelation challenged Kambwili to name the same people and follow that up by

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/report-pf-aspirants-dishing-out-money-to-leas-mwamba-challenges-ck-than-scandalising-pf-and-its-leadership/