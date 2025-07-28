Reports circulating online that Phil Collins is in hospice care are false, TMZ has confirmed.

A representative for the iconic Genesis drummer and vocalist clarified that Collins is currently in the hospital for knee surgery and is not in end-of-life care. “He is currently in the hospital for knee surgery, and nowhere near death,” the rep said.

The unfounded rumor gained traction earlier in the week, prompting widespread concern and emotional reactions from fans around the world. The speculation came amid a wave of recent celebrity deaths, further fueling the public’s anxiety.

While Collins’ health has been a topic of discussion in recent years, the musician has been open about his condition. Earlier this year, he told MOJO magazine that he no longer has the desire to create new music because he has been “very sick.”

His farewell performance with Genesis in 2022 marked the end of his touring career, largely due to declining mobility linked to a 2007 spinal injury that caused lasting nerve damage. He addressed these health issues again in the 2024 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, where he stated, “The drumming has taken its toll on my hands and legs.”

Despite health setbacks, Collins remains a celebrated figure in music history. Known for his dynamic drumming and signature vocals, he gained global acclaim not only as part of Genesis but also as a solo artist. His work on Disney’s Tarzan soundtrack, particularly the Oscar-winning ballad “You’ll Be in My Heart,” introduced him to a new generation of fans and cemented his legacy in popular culture.

As of now, Collins is recovering from surgery, and his team is urging fans not to believe or spread misinformation regarding his condition.