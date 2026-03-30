Reports Claim Joint Airstrikes on Tehran, University Site Among Alleged Targets



Unverified reports indicate that the United States and Israel may have carried out joint airstrikes targeting locations in Tehran, Iran, with one of the alleged targets being the Iran University of Science and Technology.





The university is widely regarded as one of Iran’s prominent and long-established academic institutions. However, details regarding the extent of damage, the nature of the strike, and whether the facility itself was directly impacted remain unclear.





There has been no official confirmation from U.S., Israeli, or Iranian authorities, and independent verification is not yet available.

Analysts caution that information surrounding the incident is still developing and should be treated carefully amid heightened regional tensions.