“Reports of Mojtaba Khamenei’s injury signal he was likely killed alongside his father: Iran’s regime buys time with a ghost leader.”





Amid escalating U.S.-Israeli strikes that eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last week, his son Mojtaba was named successor on March 8, 2026, by the Assembly of Experts. Yet no public appearances or statements from the new “leader” have surfaced since.





Israeli assessments confirm Mojtaba was targeted and wounded in recent airstrikes, but opposition voices and regime-watchers argue the injury reports are a prelude to announcing his death. The claim: he died with his father, and the regime installed him as a figurehead to stall collapse and confuse foes.





No verified sightings or audio exist. Regime media floats “wounded” status while hardliners push hereditary rule. Opposition accounts erupt with calls for regime fall, backing Reza Pahlavi and chanting restoration hopes.





If Mojtaba is already gone, the Islamic Republic clings to a corpse in the top seat—desperate theater as bombs fall and the clock ticks on survival.