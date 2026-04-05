Breaking reports suggest the safe rescue of the F-15E Weapons Systems Officer by American special operations forces after his jet was shot down over Iran.





Rep. Elise Stefanik captured the moment perfectly: “The breaking reports of the safe rescue of the F-15 WSO are a profound relief to every American. God Bless this brave servicemember who evaded capture in the most challenging circumstances and God Bless the special operations forces who put their lives on the line for this dangerous rescue mission.”





She added: “It is a deeply engrained patriotic value that Americans will go to the ends of the earth (and beyond!) and do whatever it takes including risking it all to bring their fellow Americans home. Happy Easter, indeed.”