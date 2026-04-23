BREAKING: Republican Judge Blocks Virginia Redistricting Win Hours After Voters Approved It





Virginia voters went to the polls Tuesday and approved new congressional district maps by a three-point margin, a result that could hand Democrats four additional U.S. House seats heading into November’s midterm elections. By Wednesday, a Republican-appointed judge had already thrown it out.





Tazewell County Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley ruled in favor of a Republican National Committee lawsuit challenging the referendum’s legality, declaring the entire vote void “from the beginning” and blocking the state from making any changes to existing district lines.





Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones didn’t flinch. He announced an immediate appeal to the Court of Appeals, calling Hurley an “activist judge” who had no business overriding the will of Virginia’s voters.





House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was equally direct. Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Jeffries framed the win as part of a larger war Republicans started. “Trump and Republicans launched this gerrymandering war, and we made clear as Democrats that we’re going to finish it,” he said. “We will not let Donald Trump rig the midterm election.”





The backdrop here matters. Trump spent last summer pressuring Texas Republicans to redraw their maps mid-decade, well outside the normal post-census cycle. Texas complied. Then Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri, and Florida followed. Democrats, forced onto defense, pushed back through ballot initiatives in California and now Virginia, framing each move as a direct response to Republican anti-democratic aggression.





Governor Abigail Spanberger captured the mood after Tuesday’s results came in. “Virginians watched other states go along with those demands without voter input, and we refused to let that stand,” she said.





The White House tried to spin the three-point margin as evidence of Republican strength in the state. But that framing ignores the obvious: voters approved the maps, and within hours, a GOP judge erased their votes with a ruling.





The courts may yet restore what voters decided. But the fact that it got this far tells you everything about how Republicans plan to fight the 2026 midterms.