Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo writes…



Beloved Citizens,



REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA GIVES K20,000 TO EACH FAMILY OF MACRO LINK MINE ACCIDENT VICTIMS …AS THE MATTER CLOSED TODAY.



Today,we met family members of Macro Link Mine accident and mine management where we disclosed that Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has given each of five family accident victims K20,000 that happened few months ago along Ndola- Mufulira road on the Copperbelt.



Our Head of State has extended the same help he extended to families of Sensele Mine accident victims in Chingola .The five mine accident victims at Macro Link Mine were all retrieved and buried at Mitengo Cemetery in Ndola.What remained was the closure of the matter, hence the final meeting that we held at our office today after the agreement was arrived at from all stakeholders.



We further informed the family members that Macro Link Mine Management and Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board have also paid each of five families undisclosed amount of money towards the compensation of those who died.



We were also happy to learn that Mine Management has pledged to employ one person from each of five affected families so that those who will be employed will continue helping families that have remained behind.



We thank our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the Republican Vice- President Mrs Mutale Nalumango via Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity(DMMU) for standing with the people of the Copperbelt at both Sensele Mine accident in Chingola and Macro Link Mine in Ndola.



We further thanked all the families for their patience and for walking side by side with the Government from the time the accident happened to today when we have closed the chapter.We urged them to remain united as well as share the resources as guided by the law to avoid conflicts within families and the laws of the land.



We applauded the press as the “Fourth Estate” for hard work and reporting responsibly and correctly during Macro Link Mine and Sensele Mine accidents as well as their continued efforts to highlight matters of national importance.



May God continue to renew their strength as they come to terms with the devastating lose.



Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister