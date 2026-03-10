Republican Senator publicly rips Trump for his “irresponsible” warmongering: “this is our SECOND war in a month!”





Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) went hard on CNN Business this morning, ripping into the Trump administration’s push for a half-trillion-dollar military budget increase while the U.S. is already fighting two wars in a single month.





Paul warned that the country is dangerously overextended, with wars costing lives and “treasure” at a time when national debt is spiraling out of control.





“We currently spend more on our military than the next 10 countries combined,” Paul said. “We spend four times more than China. Our military budget is not inadequate – it is enormous.”

He called a 50% jump in one budget cycle “fiscally irresponsible,” especially with threats from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea already looming.





Paul argued the real danger isn’t foreign invasion – it’s the crushing debt fueled by the military-industrial complex.



“We are swimming in a sea of debt, and this debt will drag us down,” he said. “War is not free … not in terms of lives, but also not free in terms of dollars.”





When host Maria Bartiromo pressed him on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s claim that “it’s not the time to talk about money” because we need to “defeat the enemy,” Paul pushed back hard: the fiscal reality can’t be ignored, even in wartime.





His stance stands in stark contrast to the administration’s “peace through strength” rhetoric and endless escalation in Iran, where seven U.S. troops are already dead, gas prices are spiking while stocks are tanking, and homeland terror warnings are ignored.





While MAGA cheers for more bombs and bigger budgets, Paul is sounding the alarm that endless war spending could bankrupt the nation before any foreign enemy does.



-Occupy Democrats