Republicans secretly plotting to hide Trump from their own campaigns



Republican congressional candidates are quietly ditching their loyalty-to-Trump messaging as they scramble to hold onto an already endangered House majority, according to a new report that lays bare just how toxic the president has become for his own party heading into the 2026 midterms.





The strategy shift emerged from a closed-door meeting of top GOP officials at a Washington hotel, where White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles gathered senior Republican strategists to map out a path forward. The takeaway was striking: stop talking about Trump. Focus instead on his tax cuts, avoid any mention of the Iran war, and whatever you do, don’t let the midterms become a vote on the president himself.





The concern driving all of this is straightforward. Strategists privately warned that in competitive districts, making Trump the centerpiece of a campaign could sink the candidate entirely.

Republicans were already staring down the prospect of losing their narrow House majority before the Iran conflict sent gas prices soaring and public approval plummeting further.





The Virginia redistricting vote offered an early and painful preview of what’s coming. White House officials reportedly assured the room they were confident the Democratic-led measure would fail. It passed. That miscalculation has rattled operatives who are now wondering whether the administration is dangerously overconfident about the broader electoral map.





One strategist summed up the mood bluntly, saying the politics have fundamentally shifted since January and that voters simply do not believe the president is doing enough to make their lives more affordable.