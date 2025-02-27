Request for Statistical Data on the 2021 Elections- Ephraim Shakafuswa

Subject: Request for Statistical Data on the 2021 Elections



27th February 2025



The Chairperson

Electoral Commission of Zambia

Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 50274

Lusaka, Zambia



Subject: Request for Statistical Data on the 2021 Elections



Dear Chairperson,



I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to formally request access to the statistical data on the 2021 elections, which has not been made available on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) website. As you may appreciate, this data is crucial for election planning, demographic analysis, and policy formulation, serving as a valuable resource for stakeholders engaged in electoral processes.





Access to historical election data promotes transparency, strengthens public trust, and enables political parties, researchers, and civil society organizations to make informed decisions. Without this information, it becomes difficult to analyze electoral trends, voter turnout patterns, and other critical aspects that shape democratic participation.





The lack of publicly available statistical election data for 2021, compounded by concerns surrounding the ZMASTATS issue, where the Civil Service Commission Chairperson labelled the report by ECZ on registered voters as illegal, null and void has raised doubts regarding the credibility of the 2021 election and any future elections conducted by the ECZ. Ensuring access to this information would help address these concerns and reinforce confidence in the electoral process.





We kindly request that the ECZ provide the statistical data in the structured template attached to this request, ensuring consistency and facilitating comparative analysis. If there are any confidentiality considerations or access restrictions, we would appreciate guidance on the appropriate procedures for obtaining the data in compliance with ECZ regulations.





We would be grateful for your prompt attention to this matter and look forward to your response at your earliest convenience. Should you require any further details or clarification, please do not hesitate to contact me via the provided contact information.



Thank you for your time and consideration.



Yours sincerely,



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Member – Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders