REQUEST TO END CRISIS IN PF THROUGH A CONSENT JUDGEMENT COMES UP ON THURSDAY, 14TH AUGUST 2025





Lusaka High Court Judge, Hon. Conceptor Chinyanwa-Zulu has been assigned with cases of the Patriotic Front.





● Miles Sampa dismissed Morgan Ngona as Secretary General. Ng’ona obtained an exparte order to prevent his dismissal and the subsequent changes made by Miles Sampa to dissolve the Central Committee and make new changes to the leadership at the National Assembly.





● Expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga applied and was admitted to join the case.





● The Patriotic Front and Hon. Miles Sampa resolved their issues and submitted to court a request for Consent Judgment.





The matter comes up before the Lusaka High Court on Thursday 14th August 2025 at 09;00hrs.