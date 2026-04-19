Researchers claim new underground scans point to Noah’s Ark at a boat-shaped site in eastern Turkey.





A team called Noah’s Ark Scans, led by researcher Andrew Jones, has released details from ground-penetrating radar work at the Durupınar formation near Mount Ararat. The group says scans from 2019 onward show linear features, right angles, corridors and room-like chambers beneath the surface of the 515-foot-long mound. Soil samples taken inside the formation reportedly contain about 2.7 times more organic carbon than soil outside it.





The formation’s length matches the biblical description in Genesis of Noah’s Ark as 300 cubits long. Jones has described the subsurface patterns as consistent with a large man-made wooden vessel rather than random geology. The team plans to release more data soon and positions its work as building on earlier efforts at the site dating back decades.





Mainstream geologists have long classified the Durupınar site as a natural feature, specifically a doubly plunging syncline formed by folded sedimentary rock and shaped by erosion and mudflows. Past examinations, including limited digs, found only soil and rock with no confirmed artifacts or ship remains. No peer-reviewed studies have verified the new scans as evidence of human construction.





The latest claims have drawn fresh attention online, with some viewing the data as promising and others urging caution until full results undergo independent review. The team maintains that its nondestructive methods offer new insight into a location long tied to flood narratives.