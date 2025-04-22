Resign if you have political ambitions for 2026 or risk being disciplined; Patrick Kangwa tells Permanent Secretaries

Resign Now, PSs Eyeing 2026 Told



By Mark Ziligone



Secretary to the Cabinet PATRICK KANGWA has directed Permanent Secretaries with political ambitions ahead of the 2026 general election to immediately resign.



Mr. KANGWA says while having political aspirations is a constitutional right, it is imperative for public servants to uphold principles of neutrality, professionalism, and ethical conduct.



He has warned that failure to voluntarily step down could result in disciplinary action as public offices must not be used as platforms for personal political gain.



Mr. KANGWA made the directive during the official opening of the First Senior Public Service Management meeting for 2025 in Lusaka today.



He said the meeting is a critical moment to reflect on the first quarter of the year and re-align efforts towards achieving national development objectives.



Mr. KANGWA further urged senior public service officials to reaffirm their commitment to discipline, accountability, and reform.