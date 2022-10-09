RESOLUTIONS OF THE PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

Sunday 9th October, 2022

The Central Committee of the Patriotic Front (PF) met yesterday to deliberate on a number of issues of concern to the Party and the nation.

The official opening of the meeting was graced by six opposition party presidents who encouraged the Patriotic Front to be resolved as the main opposition political party in the country and save the nation from the current crises the country is battling with, ranging from the high cost of living, rising youth unemployment, chronic lack of liquidity in the economy, the total break down of the rule of law, wanton abuse of state institutions by the ruling party, the deep moral decay that has given rise to cases of homosexuality, sodomy and a general rise in crimes as evidenced by the rising cases of serious crimes such as murder and abductions.

The Central Committee made a number of resolutions which include but not limited to the following;

1. APPOINTMENTS

The Central Committee has ratified the appointments of the following individuals as Members of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front;

a) Madam Mpasa MWAYA, Kitwe Mayor

b) Madam Theresa KOLALA, Kasama Mayor

c) Mr Patrick CHISHALA, Kabwe Mayor

2. ADOPTIONS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has prescribed Friday 4th November, 2022 as the date on which to hold by-elections for three (3) Council Chairperson and 18 Ward Councillor by-elections.

In view of the above, the Central Committee has adopted the following individuals to contest as Council Chairperson candidates on the Patriotic Front Party ticket;

a) MKUSHI

The Central Committee has adopted Mr. MABVUTO NYIRENDA as the PF candidate for the Mkushi Council Chairperson by-election.

Hon Geofrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has been appointed campaign manager and he shall be deputised by Hon Godfridah Sumaili, Hon Sydney Mushanga, MP and Mr Billy Sichamba.

b) LUSANGAZI

The Central Committee has adopted Mr. PATRICK BANDA as the PF candidate for the Lusangazi Council Chairperson by-election.

Hon Richard Musukwa has been appointed campaign manager and shall be deputised by Hon Elias Daka (Eliboma), MP, Hon Masauso Tembo (Kazungula), MP and Hon Brenda Nyirenda, MP.

c) MWENSE

The Central Committee has adopted Mr. CHARLES MWELWA as the PF candidate for the Mwense Council Chairperson by-election.

Hon Davies Mwila has been appointed campaign manager and shall be deputised by Hon Ronald Chitotela, MP, Hon David Mabumba, MP and Hon Jean Chisenga, MP.

We are calling upon all our structures, members and sympathisers to fully campaign and support our candidates in the upcoming by-elections.

I thank you.

Issued by;

Hon Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH

Acting Secretary General

Patriotic Front