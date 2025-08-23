RESOLVE MAIZE PURCHASING CHALLENGES, HH DIRECTS FRA





President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to resolve bottlenecks affecting maize purchases from farmers, in order to ensure a smooth and efficient crop marketing season.





President Hichilema acknowledged the challenges farmers have faced in selling maize to FRA, including the shortage of empty grain bags.



He assured the nation that his administration is working to streamline the crop marketing process.





The President also reassured farmers not to panic, stating that the government intends to purchase all available maize to secure the country’s food supply.



He made these remarks during a meeting with traditional leaders under the Lamba Lima Royal Establishment and leaders of the Baptist Union of Zambia, held on the sidelines of the celebration marking 120 years of the Church’s presence in Zambia.





Lamba Lima Royal Establishment Secretary, Chief Kalukumya, expressed gratitude to the President for upholding Zambia’s status as a Christian nation.





Earlier, Baptist Union Church of Zambia President, Reverend Rodwell Chinyakasa, commended the UPND administration for its achievements—particularly the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Free Education policy, which he said has eased the burden on many parents.