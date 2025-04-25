RESPECT LUBINDA SAYS ECL AS HE FIRES ZUMANI ZIMBA, removes him as a Consultant for Tonse Alliance and as co-administrator of his official Facebook page

RESPECT LUBINDA SAYS ECL AS HE FIRES ZUMANI ZIMBA



Friday 25th April 2026



..ECL cracks whip, removes Zumani Zimba as a Consultant for Tonse Alliance and as co-administrator of his official Facebook page…



Former President Edgar Lungu, who is also Tonse Alliance Leader has cracked the whip to forestall discipline in the party and to halt divisions emerging in the alliance partner, Tonse Alliance where the PF is a anchor party.



President Lungu has emphasised that he appointed PF Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda as Acting President of the Patriotic Front, to guide during the period of his absence.



He has also emphasised that by extension, Hon. Lubinda will act as Tonse Alliance leader in his absence.



This is in light of seemingly acts of indiscipline associated with scandalisation of senior leaders of the Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda and Secretary General, Raphael Nakacinda.





The former President has also halted all disciplinary processes and action commenced after a leaked audio disparaging him and the Alliance from juniors members of a third party.



The disciplinary process was initiated by Tonse Alliance Spokesperson and PeP President, Mr. Sean Tembo without his knowledge or consent.



President Lungu has called for unity in the PF and called for an urgent sense of purpose with its alliance partners.



He has reminded all leaders at every level to focus on the immediate agenda of strengthening mechanisms to wrestle power from the UPND to set Zambia on the path of sustainable development.



He has also called for an Extraordinary Central Committee Meeting scheduled for Saturday that will be co-chaired by himself by remote conferencing and by Acting President Hon.Given Lubinda.