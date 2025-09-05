RESPONSE TO “A WARNING TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA”



By Timmy



It is important to set the record straight regarding the recent article on Zambia Whistleblower warning President Hakainde Hichilema about alleged “PR-driven popularity.” Let it be clear: there is absolutely nothing to warn President Hakainde. In fact, he continues to enjoy the support of the most important sectors of society. Just yesterday, UNZA students publicly endorsed him for the 2026 elections a clear testament that his leadership resonates deeply with Zambians who matter.





The obsession with PR over substance, as suggested in the article, misses the bigger picture. The real issues dominating public debate are not student marches or media coverage—they are matters like the controversial $11 million cash withdrawal, the procurement of 2 helicopters, and 2 luxurious houses. These are tangible concerns affecting the nation’s governance, yet the article inexplicably focuses on a peaceful student demonstration. It is baffling that some are more outraged by students exercising their democratic rights than by alleged large-scale financial irregularities.





It is time for media and opinion pieces to prioritize facts over narratives. Zambia has a long way to go, and the people deserve clarity and accountability on pressing national matters—such as the well-documented $11 million case involving Malanji, which many believe occurred with full knowledge of government officials. Pretending ignorance does not serve the public interest.



President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership is rooted in integrity, transparency, and the trust of Zambians. Genuine support, as demonstrated by students and citizens nationwide, cannot be manufactured—it is earned through action, not rhetoric.





This article is a call for all Zambians to focus on what truly matters: accountability, good governance, and the future of our country.



