RESPONSE TO ALLEGATIONS REGARDING KING LETSIE III’S ATTENDANCE OF THE 2025

KUOMBOKA CEREMONY



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has taken note of circulating reports alleging that His Majesty King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho has been blocked from attending the 2025 Kuomboka Ceremony.





These reports are false and do not reflect the official position of the Ministry. His Majesty King Letsie III and Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, enjoy warm and cordial relations, as do the governments of Zambia

and Lesotho.





This relationship was reaffirmed during their recent bilateral engagements, including on the margins of the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in January this year.

The standard diplomatic protocols and procedures were duly followed regarding the invitation of His Majesty King Letsie III, including a formal invitation letter written by President Hakainde Hichilema, on behalf of His Majesty the Litunga Imwiko II.





The public may wish to know that His Majesty King Letsie III formally sent his regrets on the attendance of the Kuomboka due to prior national commitments.



Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has not denied clearance to any dignitary, including His Majesty King Letsie III.





Furthermore, we wish to clarify that the announcement of President Hichilema’s

attendance at the Kuomboka does not prevent other dignitaries from being

invited or attending the ceremony.



We also wish to state that government respects the customs and traditions of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE), and indeed that of any Traditional leaders.





We hence urge the public and the media to refrain from spreading unverified

information that may harm Zambia’s diplomatic ties with other countries.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation remains committed to fostering cordial relations with all regional and international partners in the spirit of unity for mutually beneficial collaborations.





This is done in line with Zambia’s

Foreign Policy anchored on two Pillars; Peace, Security and Stability, and

Economic Diplomacy.



Issued by

Eva Hatontola Chanda (Mrs.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation