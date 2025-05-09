POLICE PRESS STATEMENT:



RESPONSE TO ARTICLE TITLED “WHERE IS IG GRAPHEL MUSAMBA?” (THE MAST, EDITION NO. 4898, FRIDAY, MAY 9, 2025)





Lusaka, Friday, May 09, 2025



The Zambia Police Service has noted with concern the article published in The Mast newspaper, Edition No. 4898 dated Friday, May 9, 2025, titled “Where is IG Graphel Musamba?”.





The publication raises issues that touch on public interest and the credibility of the Zambia Police Service leadership. We wish to categorically state that the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Graphel Musamba, remains fully committed to his duties and continues to execute his mandate without distraction.





His absence from public commentary on certain matters does not equate to inaction or neglect of duty, but rather reflects a deliberate and professional approach to policing—guided by evidence, procedure, and the rule of law.





In view of the allegations and sentiments reported in the aforementioned article, the Zambia Police Service has opened an inquiry file to allow for a comprehensive and impartial review of the concerns raised.





This process will enable any actual affected persons to formally come forward, lodge complaints, and provide relevant information that will aid investigations.



We urge members of the public and stakeholders to exercise restraint and avoid speculative commentary that may mislead the nation or prejudice ongoing investigations.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding law and order, promoting accountability, and protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of their political, social, or religious affiliations.





We reiterate our call for all citizens to utilize lawful channels when seeking redress or raising concerns, as this strengthens our collective pursuit of justice, peace, and national unity.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.