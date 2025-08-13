Response to Dr. Nevers Mumba



By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Dr. Nevers Mumba, Stop Defending HH for the Wrong Reasons





Dr. Nevers Mumba, with due respect, your statement is misplaced and selectively blind to the real issue at hand. This is not about whether President Hakainde Hichilema uses “spiritual powers” or not. It is not about your personal knowledge of his faith, his work ethic, or his convictions. Those are irrelevant to the matter before us.





The real issue is respect for the wishes of the bereaved family. The Lungu family has made it abundantly clear that they do not want President Hichilema to preside over or be present at the funeral of their loved one. That decision is theirs alone to make. It does not require justification, it does not require debate, and it certainly does not require public lectures from you about his character.





If you truly believe in dignity, compassion, and Christian values as you claim, then you should be advising President Hichilema to honour the family’s wishes, not to bulldoze his way into a funeral where his presence is clearly not welcome. A funeral is not a political stage. It is a sacred, private moment for mourning and closure.





Your argument about past presidents and Embassy Park misses the point entirely. Whether other leaders were buried there or not has nothing to do with the current situation. We are talking about the fundamental principle of consent and respect for grieving relatives.





If President Hichilema’s intentions are truly as pure as you say, then he should show humility by stepping back. Sometimes the greatest show of leadership is not insisting on doing what you think is right, but respecting the boundaries and feelings of others, even when you disagree.





Dr. Mumba, instead of defending HH for the wrong reasons, please use your influence to counsel him to step aside from this funeral and let the Lungu family mourn in peace. Anything less is not duty; it is arrogance.