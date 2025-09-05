RESPONSE TO EMMANUEL MWAMB’S REMARKS





By Timmy



Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba, to be honest with you, the truth is that you will not succeed in diverting the attention of Zambians by the claims you are making. At this moment, citizens are still processing the shock and disappointment surrounding the lenient sentences of 3 and 4 years handed down in a case involving such enormous sums of looted public funds.





The real question that should concern every patriotic Zambian including yourself is whether such sentences truly reflect justice when compared to the scale of theft involved. Instead of attempting to shift focus, the honest and constructive path would be to advocate for a review or appeal of the judgement so that punishments correspond to the damage done to the people of Zambia.





Bringing in unverified claims of what you have termed as “current looting” is nothing more than a distraction. You yourself know that this information lacks verification and credibility. Such tactics not only undermine your own arguments but also appear to serve as a shield for your colleagues who face the consequences of their past actions.





Zambians expected, and still expect, you to stand for the truth by questioning why the sentence is so low compared to the magnitude of money that was stolen. That is the genuine service you can render to the nation not diverting attention with unproven allegations.





President hakainde , remains committed to fighting corruption consistently, fairly, and without fear or favor. The people of Zambia deserve accountability and justice, not excuses or diversions.





Fellow citizens, do you agree that justice must be proportionate to the crimes committed?

