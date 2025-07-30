“Response to Fred M’membe’s Article: Transparency and National Interest Demand Body Viewing





By Timmy



As Zambians, we are surprised and disappointed by Fred M’membe’s stance on the issue of Edgar Lungu’s body viewing. While we understand that politics can be divisive, this issue transcends party lines and is a matter of national interest.





The people of Zambia, not just President Hakainde Hichilema, want to see the body of the former president to confirm that he is indeed dead. It’s not about HH’s curiosity, but about the citizens’ right to know the truth.





We are puzzled by the opposition’s stance on this issue, with leaders like Sean tembo , kBF, Given Lubinda, Hurry Kalaba, and Kasonde opposing the body viewing. It’s intriguing that they seem to be more interested in protecting the interests of the Lungu family than in serving the people of Zambia.





As Zambians, we demand transparency and accountability from our leaders. The government, through the support of citizens, is pushing for the body viewing to bring closure and clarity to this matter. Fred M’membe and friends should tell Zambians why they are opposed to the body viewing and what they have to hide.





The people of Zambia are watching, and we have seen enough. We will not entrust the affairs of this nation to those who seem more interested in hiding the truth than in serving the people.



