RESPONSE TO HON. JACK MWIIMBU’S STATEMENT ON THE ABDUCTION AND BRUTALISING OF HON. LUBINDA BY UPND CADRES IN KABWE





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



A Hollow Call for an Investigation: Zambians Are Not Fooled by Performative Outrage



It is difficult for Zambians to take Hon. Mwiimbu’s announcement seriously. Calling for an “urgent investigation” is meaningless when the events that unfolded in Kabwe appear to have happened under the full watch, and possibly even the silent approval, of those in authority.





How can the same system that allegedly allowed cadres to drag, beat, and abduct a national leader suddenly pretend to be shocked? How can the same leadership that has tolerated the rise of cadreship now act as though they are surprised by its consequences?





This feels less like a genuine search for truth and more like political damage control. Zambians are not blind. We have seen the pattern. We have witnessed the growing boldness of cadres. We have heard senior leaders declare that cadreship is back.





Claiming urgency only after public outrage rings hollow.



If this violence was truly condemned by those in power, it would never have been allowed to escalate to this level. What happened in Kabwe does not look like a failure of intelligence. It looks like the result of a toxic political environment that has been allowed, tolerated, and even encouraged.





Until there is real accountability, and not performative statements, Zambians will continue to believe that these investigations are nothing more than a waste of time, because the violence we saw today did not happen without someone’s blessing.