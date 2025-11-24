RESPONSE TO LAURA MITI’S STATEMENT:



“There is no justifiable reason for Tasila Lungu to stay away from Parliament.”





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Laura, if we are discussing fairness and principles, then let’s apply them consistently.

Before questioning Tasila Lungu’s leave or implying she is receiving special treatment, you should first direct your concern where it belongs:





Ask the Attorney General, Mr. Mulilo Kabesha, to drop the case that is preventing the burial, and ask President Hakainde Hichilema to step away from the matter of former President Edgar Lungu’s funeral.





Until those two things happen, it is unreasonable to fault Tasila for remaining close to her family during an unprecedented and painful situation. She is not the cause of the delay — the State is. And if the State is involved in a process that directly affects her father’s burial, then any criticism should begin there.





Instead of speaking up for a person whose rights are clearly being constrained, your commentary ends up defending the actions of the very regime that has created this impossible situation. The humane position is simple: allow the family to bury their father. Once that is resolved, Tasila can fully resume her duties without the emotional and legal cloud hanging over her.



Let us demand justice and decency consistently — not only when it is convenient.