RESPONSE TO Mr. KASONDE MWENDA C.  ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS (EFF)

We acknowledge the concerns raised by Mr. Kasonde Mwenda regarding the introduction of the Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) by the United Party for National Development (UPND) government. At the outset, it is crucial to reiterate that the UPND administration, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, remains firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economy one that uplifts smallholder farmers, entrepreneurs, and all citizens alike.



The introduction of the Minimum Alternative Tax is a carefully considered measure designed not to burden our hardworking citizens, but to enhance the fairness and efficiency of Zambia’s tax system. MAT targets economic activities that often benefit from tax exemptions or avoidance, ensuring everyone makes a fair contribution to national development. This is essential for sustaining public services, infrastructure development, and poverty alleviation programs that directly benefit the most vulnerable including rural farmers and small business operators.





It is important to clarify that the MAT is not intended to tax losses but to create a balanced revenue framework that reduces the dependency on debt and volatile revenues. The UPND government understands the challenges faced by small-scale farmers and businesses, and has simultaneously implemented complementary support policies, including subsidized inputs, access to credit, and market facilitation initiatives to reduce costs and encourage profitability.





Moreover, the government continues to engage with all sectors to ensure tax policies reflect economic realities and promote diversification beyond mining. We recognize the importance of multinational companies paying their fair share, and the Ministry of Finance is actively reforming tax administration to bring transparency and equity across all industries.





The UPND government stands for economic justice, job creation, and empowering every Zambian to thrive. Our reforms aim to build a robust economy that is less dependent on a single sector and more inclusive of smallholders and SMEs.





We call on all Zambians, especially our supporters, to engage constructively by sharing their views, and contributing to a national conversation on how best to build the future we all deserve.





Together, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, we will continue working tirelessly to create a Zambia where every citizen’s hard work is rewarded and where prosperity is shared by all.





