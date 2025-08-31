RESPONSE TO MR. VALDEN FINDLAY’S ARTICLE ON THE ECONOMY



By Timmy



We wishes to acknowledge the concerns raised by Mr. Valden Findlay regarding the state of the Zambian economy. While it is the democratic right of every citizen to express an opinion, it is equally important to place facts on the table and give the people of Zambia the full picture of where we are as a nation.





Since President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government took office in 2021, Zambia has recorded historic progress across multiple fronts that directly impact businesses, families, and future generations. To suggest that “no tangible framework for SME support” exists under this administration is not only misleading, but it also dismisses the concrete achievements made to date.





Debt Restructuring – This government successfully negotiated one of the most complex debt restructuring deals in Zambia’s history, unlocking fresh confidence in our economy and laying a solid foundation for growth. Without this achievement, the small businesses Mr. Findlay refers to would be operating under even more difficult conditions.





Access to Finance for SMEs and Farmers – Through initiatives such as the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF), CEEC loans, and CDF expansion to K36 million per constituency, Zambian entrepreneurs and small-scale farmers are, for the first time in decades, accessing structured and transparent funding opportunities.





Tax and Business Environment – The New Dawn government has systematically reduced unnecessary levies, abolished fuel and solar duties, scrapped off death penalties on overburdening households (like PAYE bands), and introduced free education which, in the long run, reduces pressure on family finances.





Job Creation and Human Capital Investment – Over 80,000 jobs have been created across sectors including teaching, health, defense, ZNS, ZAF, and police. These are not political gimmicks but tangible opportunities for families to regain dignity.





Stability and Rule of Law – Unlike the past, where uncertainty and corruption crippled investor confidence, Zambia today is being recognized internationally as a beacon of stability. IMF, World Bank, AfDB, Eurobond relief, and bilateral deals with Tanzania, Angola, and China are a clear testimony that the international community sees Zambia as a safe destination for investment





It is therefore unfair and inaccurate to reduce the government’s achievements to a blanket statement of “a weakened economy.” Yes, challenges remain global interest rates, climate shocks, and post-pandemic recovery have affected every nation. But what matters is leadership, and under President Hichilema, Zambia has chosen a path of reform, stability, and long-term growth.





This legacy being built today is not just about statistics; it is about transforming lives. Free education, bursaries, access to healthcare, electricity expansion, bumper harvests, and fair maize prices are all evidence that Zambia is moving in the right direction.





The President has repeatedly said: “We inherited a broken economy, but we will fix it brick by brick, policy by policy.” Today, every honest Zambian can see that rebuilding is happening, and it is happening fast.





To our fellow citizens: let us celebrate progress where it is due, critique constructively, and above all, unite in building the Zambia we deserve.





President Hakainde Hichilema is not just governing he is building a legacy of reform and resilience that will be remembered in history.





