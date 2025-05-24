RESPONSE TO OPINION ARTICLE: “HICHILEMA’S IMAGINARY SCORECARD” BY THANDIWE KETIS NGOMA





By Cosmas Chileshe, UPND Media Team Member



Blessed day, fellow citizens.



I’ve read with interest the recent article by Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma titled “Hichilema’s Imaginary Scorecard: When Self-Appraisal Becomes National Gaslighting.” While the passion behind the piece is noted, I must respectfully disagree with its framing and tone. Misinformation wrapped in emotion does not serve the truth or our democracy.





Let us begin with the claim that President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent self-assessment is detached from reality. Far from it. The President’s 7 out of 10 scorecard is not a boast—it is a sober reflection of the measurable progress made under difficult circumstances, including global economic headwinds, climate change-induced droughts, and the economic mess inherited in 2021.





On the Economy and Cost of Living



Yes, the cost of living relatively remains high—no one in leadership is denying this. But what is being deliberately ignored is that Zambia is not isolated from global economic pressures. Fuel prices, food inflation, and energy disruptions are being felt across the continent and beyond. What distinguishes Zambia under President Hichilema is that this government is not sitting on its hands.





From restructuring the crippling debt left behind, to securing fertilizer and seed even after a devastating drought, to improving the Bank of Zambia’s independence to control inflation—these are concrete steps. The maize production forecast of over 3.6 million metric tonnes for 2024/25 is a direct result of those policies. That is not spin. That is fact.





On Power and Load Shedding



The current load-shedding crisis is a consequence of reduced water levels in the Kariba Dam due to drought, not neglect. The President has acknowledged the pain citizens are experiencing and, more importantly, is implementing short- and long-term energy diversification strategies—from solar to increased investments in off-grid solutions. Where was this foresight in previous administrations?





On Corruption and Justice



President Hichilema has made clear that corruption—past or present—will be fought head-on. Investigations into past abuses of public resources are ongoing, and no one is above the law. The UPND government has restored the operational independence of investigative wings, unlike the previous system that choked oversight institutions with political interference.





As for the justice system: reforms are underway, and criticism from any quarter—including diplomats—is welcome. However, those criticisms must be contextualized, not weaponized for partisan commentary. Whistleblowers are being protected through updated frameworks, and space for civic activism is far more open today than it was in recent memory.





The President’s Scorecard



The President’s reference to 7 out of 10 fulfilled promises is not guesswork. Key areas include:



• Free education from primary to secondary school

• Debt restructuring progress

• Enhanced CDF allocations to empower communities

• Recruitment of over 40,000 health and education workers

• Increased agricultural support, despite climate setbacks

• Institutional reforms, including restoring public service professionalism

• Economic diplomacy attracting new investments





These are real deliverables—not slogans.



Conclusion



Madam Ngoma is entitled to her opinion—but let us not mistake frustration for fact. Zambia’s challenges are real, but so is the progress.





As UPND, we welcome criticism, but we urge it to be constructive and rooted in reality.



Zambians deserve better, indeed—and that is exactly what the New Dawn government is striving to deliver.





Let’s not discourage hope with cynicism. Let’s build with truth.



Cosmas Chileshe

UPND Media Team Member